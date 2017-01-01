About Spirit of Children

What We Do

Spirit of Children has been making hospitals less scary for children and their families since 2006 by providing fun and funding to Child Life Departments within children's hospitals. It started with Halloween parties at 11 hospitals in 2006. Today we have 140 partner hospitals across the United States and Canada.

What We've Accomplished

Throughout the Halloween season, all Spirit Halloween stores conduct in-store fundraising. Since 2007, we've successfully collected over $37 million in cash and merchandise to support the efforts of Child Life Specialists who effect therapeutic and emotional healing while doctors and nurses focus on medical treatment.

Where Donations Go

100% of your donation goes to your local partner hospital to support the Child Life Department. Funding to hospitals provides salaries for Child Life Specialists and Fellows, a full-time Child Life presence in Emergency Department, creation of dedicated playrooms, teen lounges and family space, and the ability for our hospitals to purchase educational equipment, computers, iPads and distraction toys for use during procedures as well as toys created specifically for physical and developmental limitations.

Your donation helps Child Life Specialists help families navigate through challenging medical situations and hospital stays through play and therapeutic art, music, aquatic, horticultural programs and much more.

For more detailed information about our charitable cause, please visit our FAQ page.